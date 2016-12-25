Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga
Pulse Nigeria
Mikel Obi took to his social media to share a photo of himself and his partner in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. Published: 3 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · John Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko play John Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.