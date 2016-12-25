John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga
Pulse Nigeria
Mikel Obi took to his social media to share a photo of himself and his partner in front of a beautiful Christmas tree. Published: 3 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · John Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko play John Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG