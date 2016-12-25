John Mikel Obi: Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his partner, Olga

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and his partner Olga Diyachenko were in Christmas spirits as they posed for a photo to celebrate the festive season.

Mikel Obi took to his social media to share a photo of himself and his partner in front of a beautiful Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas everyone and a wonderful 2017,” the Chelsea midfielder wrote alongside the photo.

The couple posed for the snap without their twin daughters Mia and Ava whom they had in September 2015 .

Diyachenko and Mikel started dating in 2013 after reportedly meeting him in London where her millionaire father runs a chain of businesses.

Mikel is also a secret father of two children with different women .

According to the UK Sun, the Chelsea midfielder has a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter with two women he briefly dated.

Mikel, the report revealed, is very much involved in the lives of his son and daughter, splashing the whooping sum of N297m (£500,000) for a house in 2013 for the mother of his boy child

The identity of the women have not been revealed but Mikel reportedly met the mother of his one-year-old daughter at a London nightclub in 2013.

NB:£1=N580

