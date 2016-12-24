Jonathan calls for brotherhood at Christmas

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has called for unity and brotherhood as Nigeria observes the Christmas holiday.

“The essential message of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to live and die for the purpose of reconciling us to God. Being recipients of such good tidings, should we not appreciate this divine sacrifice by being reconciled with each other during this Yuletide season and beyond,” the former Nigerian leader said.

Jonathan who made the statements through his facebook page said that his desire for Nigeria and Nigerians this Christmas is that the nation treasures its common brotherhood knowing that if God did not will it so, we would not have found ourselves as Nigerians.

To God be the glory, we have survived to this point and I am more than confident that we will go on to thrive in 2017 as we work together to build a Nigeria where anyone can become anything irrespective of his region, religion or tribe, he said .

Jonathan who wished the nation merry Christmas and a happy New Year has kept himself from the political landscape since loosing the election that brought the Muhammadu Buhari administration to power. He has however used social media to send goodwill messages to Nigerians.

The post Jonathan calls for brotherhood at Christmas appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

