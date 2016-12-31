Jonathan prays for Nigeria driven by talent and character, not religion, tribe
The former president issues his new year greetings to Nigerians.
The post Jonathan prays for Nigeria driven by talent and character, not religion, tribe appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG