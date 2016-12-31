Jonathan prays for a Nigeria where child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody – Vanguard
|
Jonathan prays for a Nigeria where child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Nigeria will be a nation where your knowledge, talent and character affect it citizen's upward mobility and not tribe, religion or birth in 2017. Jonathan. Jonathan made this known in his 2017 message …
Jonathan tells Nigerians to look beyond tribe, religion in 2017
