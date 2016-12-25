Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jonathan says Nigeria will thrive in 2017

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Goodluck-Jonathan-Photo-Image-e1458722611840-696x392

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said the country will thrive in 2017. He said this in his goodwill message to celebrate Christmas, where he urged all Nigerians to “treasure our common brotherhood”. “The essential message of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to live and die for the purpose of reconciling us […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Jonathan says Nigeria will thrive in 2017

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.