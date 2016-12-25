Jonathan says Nigeria will thrive in 2017
Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has said the country will thrive in 2017. He said this in his goodwill message to celebrate Christmas, where he urged all Nigerians to “treasure our common brotherhood”. “The essential message of Christmas is that Christ came to earth to live and die for the purpose of reconciling us […]
Jonathan says Nigeria will thrive in 2017
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG