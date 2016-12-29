Pages Navigation Menu

Jordan sentences five to death on terrorism charges – Report

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

Five Jordanians were sentenced to death by a State Security Court on charges of having ties with the Islamic State and planning terrorist acts in the kingdom, state media reported. The Jordanian court also handed terms ranging from three to 15 years of imprisonment with hard labour to another 16 Jordanians in the same case,…

