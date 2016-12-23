Jose Mourinho Confirms Morgan Schneiderlin Can Leave The Club

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Morgan Schneiderlein will be allowed to leave providing Manchester United get the right offer.

Schneiderlin has been linked with a move to West Brom.

West Brom tabled an £18m bid for the Manchester United midfielder while Everton are also understood to be interested.

And speaking at his pre-Christmas press conference Mourinho made it clear Schneiderlin is expendable.

Asked about the 27-year-old’s future, he said: “Great professional, fantastic boy, he opened his heart a couple of times.

“My answer is simple: if he’s playing regular with me I have the right to say ‘no way’. If he’s not playing regular I have no right to say to a player ‘you are going nowhere’.

“My answer was if the offer is right, and our board thinks that the offer is a good offer in relation to the quality of a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him going.”

