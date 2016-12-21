Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United have not yet bid for Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku transfer news – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Manchester United have not yet bid for Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku transfer news
Daily Mail
The Belgium striker is close to agreeing a four to five year deal worth more than £110,000 a week as Everton protect their asset. Everton were resolute last summer that he would not be sold and scared suitors off by saying it would take over £70million
Mou: Tough to catch defensive ChelseaESPN FC
Victor Lindelof: Manchester United target's agent set to finalise move from BenficaDaily Star
Manchester United transfer news: Victor Lindelof edges closer to Old Trafford moveInternational Business Times UK
Mirror.co.uk –Manchester Evening News –The Independent –Daily Post Nigeria
all 612 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.