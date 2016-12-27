Jose Mourinho Urges Anthony Martial To Emulate Mkhitaryan

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has urged Anthony Martial to follow in the footsteps of Henrikh Mkhitaryan if he wants to force himself back into the starting XI.

The Frenchman has failed to hit the heights he set the previous season and with only four goals to his name so far, has been linked with a January switch to La Liga side Sevilla.

Mourinho is keen to help the winger return to his best form:

“Every player is different. I had this season a situation that was more difficult than Anthony – Mkhitaryan,” Mourinho told SFR Sport.

“He was basically playing up front. The team had lots of passive ball possession, just waiting to put it into space for Anthony to go and score a goal. This season is more difficult. He needs a little bit of time to improve.”

“Mkhitaryan was completely open and completely understood the difference between me and other coaches he had.

“The difference between the demands of the Premier League and the Ukrainian league or even Bundesliga, complete different philosophy of play. And he worked a lot without playing, but he worked a lot to try to reach the level.”

