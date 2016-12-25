Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas family photo – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas family photo
Pulse Nigeria
The cute family of four chose to wear semi-casual shirts and dress for the Christmas photo shoot. Published: 4 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo play Joseph Yobo and his family …
Are you having a Merry Christmas like the family of this former Super Eagles captain?Nigerian Entertainment Today
Yobo's Wife: Jesus Here For Our Coming New BabyComplete Sports Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.