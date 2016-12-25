Joseph Yobo: Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas family photo

The cute family of four chose to wear semi-casual shirts and dress for the Christmas photo shoot.

In the spirit of the yuletide season, former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo with his wife and kids have released their family Christmas photos.

Yobo and his sons are dressed in red and white shirts while his wife, Adaeze who pregnant with the couple’s third child also wore a white shirt.

Joseph Yobo and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Adaeze Igwe got married in 2010 in a midnight ceremony held in Jos.

In 2014, Adaeze was voted number four on the list of ‘Most Beautiful African Football Wives’.

They have two boys, Joey born in April 2010 and Jayden born in April 2015.

