Joy Turn Sorrow as Mother Dies During Her Daughter’s Wedding Party

A 61-year-old woman identified as Margarita Mojarro died during her daughter’s wedding party with five others injured when a large eucalyptus tree fell on the wedding party taking photographs at a Southern California park on Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, several people were trapped under the tree at Whittier’s Penn Park.

Fire crews using chain saws were on hand to cut through the downed branches.

Four of the injured suffered scrapes and bruises, authorities said. A 4-year-old girl was listed in critical condition due to head trauma.

Witnesses described hearing a loud crack and seeing people run from the area.

Officials think the tree could have been weakened by California’s ongoing drought and recent heavy rain.

An arborist will assess the area Sunday, officials said.

