Judiciary in 2016: The cases, the issues and the controversies
Vanguard
Judiciary in 2016: The cases, the issues and the controversies
YEAR 2016 is quite an eventful one for the Nigerian Judiciary. It is a year both the Bar and the Bench experienced the bad, the good and the ugly. It could be argued that never in our annals had the judiciary faced the sort of turbulence that befell it …
