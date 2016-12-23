Pages Navigation Menu

Juli Endee – Atulaylay Ft. Flavour (Prod. By Masterkraft)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music

Liberia’s Traditional Queen and Artist, Ambassador Juli Endee is set to hit the African musical chart by storm with the release today in Nigeria of her latest track. The single titled Atulaylay seeks to promote peace and harmony in Africa. It features Nigeria’s music super star, Flavor Nabania. The song is produced by Africa’s most […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

