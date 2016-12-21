Julian Draxler: PSG set to beat Arsenal for German forward

Premier League giants were interested in the 23-year-old but Paris Siant-Germain have quickly swoop him to sign the forward.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Wolfsburg forward Julian Draxler.

Draxler has expressed his desire to leave Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and has since fallen out with the club fans.

The £34million rated forward has reportedly agreed on a four-year-deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsene Wenger is a long-time admirer of the German international from his days at Schalke 04.

With Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struggling of late at the left wing, Wenger was hoping to get Draxler to try out in that position.

Wenger also had long-term plans of turning the forward into an out and out striker as he sees similarities between him and Robin van Persie.

With Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal interested, the forward has agreed to join the French side where he is expected to sign a lucrative contract.

