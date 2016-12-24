Juliet Ibrahim Just Shared A Gorgeous Christmas Card!
Queen of the derriere, Juliet Ibrahim dropped the perfect gift for everyone on her timeline: an adorable Instagram photo in which she shows off her stunning beauty in a blue beaded top with a white skirt, accessorized with blue shoes and blue earrings. The award-winning actress had earlier released her Christmas card. Credits Stylist:@swankyjerry Makeup: …
