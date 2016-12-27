Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Junior Achievement Set to Host Mini-MBA Programme for NYSC at LBS

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

This programme is designed to prepare Corps Members to be future business leaders for the responsibilities, opportunities and demands of today’s business world. Junior Achievement Nigeria’s (JAN) has slated Venture in-Management Programme (ViMP), a one-week intensive programme, for select members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for February 20 – 24, 2017. This opportunity is designed …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Junior Achievement Set to Host Mini-MBA Programme for NYSC at LBS appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.