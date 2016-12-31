JUST IN | Buhari Sacks Magu as EFCC Boss

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been removed from office.

The Guardian reports that Magu has been redeployed back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) was to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate.

According to the report, the redeployment was made to look like a routine exercise, with some senior Police officers also being re-deployed by the Police hierarchy to resume as conventional Police officers.

The Guardian equally reliably gathered yesterday that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission.

Magu’s nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of graft levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).