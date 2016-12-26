Pages Navigation Menu

JUST IN: NYSC Corps Member Regains Freedom from Kidnappers

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

After spending a few days in kidnappers then, an abducted NYSC corps member has finally regained freedom from her abductors. A member of the National Youth Service Corps, Grace Oghene Edegware, who was abducted with two other women in Kwali area of the Federal Capital Territory by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has regained freedom. Francis Edegware …

