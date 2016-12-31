JUST IN! President Buhari Sack EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly sacked Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to GUARDIAN Newspaper, Magu was redeployed back to Nigerian Police Force (NPF) “to pave way for a fresh person to be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari as the nominee to head the anti-graft agency before the Senate.”

Also, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has already issued a leter to Magu on the development and directed that he hands over to the Director of Operations in the Commission.