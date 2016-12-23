Pages Navigation Menu

Just look at how an Uber driver lost control and crashed into a living room (Photos)

An Uber driver reportedly lost control, crashing into a residential house, in  Banana estate, Kiambu county, Kenya.

According to reports, nobody was hurt in the unfortunate incident. See another after the cut…

When you are minding your business in your house and a car comes to jam you!

