Just look at how an Uber driver lost control and crashed into a living room (Photos)
An Uber driver reportedly lost control, crashing into a residential house, in Banana estate, Kiambu county, Kenya.
According to reports, nobody was hurt in the unfortunate incident. See another after the cut…
When you are minding your business in your house and a car comes to jam you!
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
