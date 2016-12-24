Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Justin Bieber Is Vevo’s Top Artist for 2016

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Vevo has named Justin Bieber their top artist of 2016 with a whopping six billion views on the video hosting platform. The Canadian also nabbed the top two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Love Yourself” and “Sorry,” off of his album, Purpose. He becomes the third artist to achieve such a feat and …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Justin Bieber Is Vevo’s Top Artist for 2016 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.