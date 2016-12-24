Justin Bieber Is Vevo’s Top Artist for 2016

Vevo has named Justin Bieber their top artist of 2016 with a whopping six billion views on the video hosting platform. The Canadian also nabbed the top two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Love Yourself” and “Sorry,” off of his album, Purpose. He becomes the third artist to achieve such a feat and …

The post Justin Bieber Is Vevo’s Top Artist for 2016 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

