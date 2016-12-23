Juventus Managing Director Beppe Marotta Discusses The Possibility Of Signing James Rodriguez

Juventus’ managing director Beppe Marotta has discussed the club’s interest in unsettled Real Madrid star James Rodriguez.

James, the Colombia international, recently admitted that he is considering his future having received offers from elsewhere.

Juve have consistently been linked with the playmaker and their managing director Marotta was coy when asked about whether the Serie A champions will move for him.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: “James? It depends on how our market is. We are going to respect the financial balance, but you know that Juventus wants to place itself among the best clubs in the world. It will always be our ambitious objective.”

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Juve are not expected to make a move for James in the January transfer window, while Real Madrid will not contemplate selling him for less than €60m next month.

