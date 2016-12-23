Juventus Plotting “Massive” Bid For Toni Kroos

Serie A champions Juventus are weighing up an ambitious move for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bianconeri are looking to boost their midfield options and Germany international Kroos has emerged as one of their targets.

Juve’s managing director, Beppe Marotta, is willing to sanction a big-money move for Kroos, who is under contract until 2022 and would cost around €60m (£51m).

If Juve fail to lure Kroos away from the Bernabeu, Gazzetta claim they will look to land PSG’s Marco Verratti or Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic instead.

Toni Kroos recently extended his contract until 2022 and he has said he is very happy at the Bernabéu. His release clause stands at 300 million euros and his market value is around 60 million, but the Italian daily states that Marotta may sanction a huge bid in the region of 90 million euros to tempt Madrid to do business.

The post Juventus Plotting “Massive” Bid For Toni Kroos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

