Kabila under Pressure to Conduct Elections in DRC as Clashes Erupt

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in World | 0 comments

The President of the Congo Democratic Republic, Joseph Kabila has refused to conduct fresh elections or step down, even as his term expires. This has led to demonstrations against him and heavy crackdown on the protesters. Supporters of Kabila say logistical and financial issues mean a fresh election cannot take place until 2018, and it…

