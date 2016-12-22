Uganda: Kadaga – Income Tax Amendment Bill Is Now Law – AllAfrica.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: Kadaga – Income Tax Amendment Bill Is Now Law

Uganda: Kadaga – Income Tax Amendment Bill Is Now Law
Uganda Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has confirmed that the Income Tax Amendment Bill (copy bottom) is now law. Kadaga told parliament on Wednesday that technically, the law has been assented to despite President Yoweri Museveni returning …
