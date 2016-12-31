Kadpoly ASUP Commence Indefinite Strike

..Accuses former rector, bursar of funds misappropriation

The Kaduna Polytechnic Academic Staff Union (ASUP) has embarked on an indefinite strike over what it called misappropriation of N260 million and non-payment of 5 months peculiar academic and hazard allowance arrears.

Resolution of ASUP congress meeting of held on Friday and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Aliyu H. Ibrahim said, the level of impunity, corruption and direct stealing of public funds in Kaduna polytechnic is alarming.

The union therefore stated that, it will not call off the strike until the 5months arrears of peculiar academic and hazard allowance are paid.

ASUP also demanded that, the former Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Mohammed Bello Ibrahim and Bursar, Malam Sani Sahabi Bodinga who according to the union persistently collaborate to siphon tax payers money out of the covers of Kaduna Polytechnic be brought to book.

According to the congress resolution statement, “the situation in Kaduna Polytechnic is dire and the time to act is now, the level of impunity, corruption and direct stealing of public funds in Kaduna polytechnic is alarming and ASUP (a pressure group) which is usually shortchanged alongside the student whose finances were diverted for personal use instead of infrastructure and educational development of our dear institution would remain the voice of the people.

“What led to the declaration of the indefinite strike include the following:

Non-payment of peculiar academic and hazard allowance arrears after the sum of N173, 979, 898.00 was paid to the management of Kadpoly in March and N86, 989,949.00 in May, 2016.

“Misappropriation of fund – N260, 969,847.00 2016 shortfall was used to pay 25% of December 2015 salary to the tune of N92, 119,439.50. Misappropriation of fund – TETFund N36m construction fund was removed from TETFund dedicated account and transferred to other charges to pay local contractors.

“December 2015 salary was paid in 4 installments of 24.9%, 25.1%, 25% and 25% respectively over a period of two months N67m of December 2015 salary is yet to be fully paid in terms of cooperative deductions, tax remittances, church and mosques deductions, etc

“The congress has directed that indefinite strike should commence until the 5months arrears of peculiar academic and hazard allowance has been paid, hence all the cabals in the bursary, registry and rectory MUST be identified and punished especially the former Rector and Bursar who persistently collaborate to siphon tax payers money out of the covers of Kaduna polytechnic.

“We therefore, call on the federal government to take a decisive action before the situation becomes uncontrollable. Very soon the wintry of despondency that has held us captive in Kaduna polytechnic MUST give way to new cal statics of freedom where sweat would be product of pleasure not toil.

“We urge us all that we stand on this epocal fulcrum of history with faith. We shall not allow the chill of cynicism, corruption and stealing of public fund extinguish the flame of our optimism for a better Kaduna polytechnic”, it read.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

