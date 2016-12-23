Kaduna Assembly approves N15bn supplementary budget for 2016
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that barely a week to the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Friday approved a supplementary budget of N15.3 billion for the state government. According to NAN, the supplrementary budget was the second approved by the assembly in 2016.
