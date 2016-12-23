Kaduna Assembly approves N15bn supplementary budget for 2016

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that barely a week to the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Friday approved a supplementary budget of N15.3 billion for the state government. According to NAN, the supplrementary budget was the second approved by the assembly in 2016.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

