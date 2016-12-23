Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Assembly approves N15bn supplementary budget for 2016

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that barely a week to the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Friday approved a supplementary budget of N15.3 billion for the state government. According to NAN, the supplrementary budget was the second approved by the assembly in 2016.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.