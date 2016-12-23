Kaduna Assembly approves N15bn supplementary budget for 2016

Barely a week to the end of the 2016 fiscal year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly on Friday approved a supplementary budget of N15.3 billion for the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that the supplementary budget was the second approved by the assembly in 2016.

The Speaker, Aminu Shagali, explained that N7.65 billion was for recurrent expenditure and N7.65 billion for capital.

He said N7.65 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure in 2016 would be handled by the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, N2.18 billion would go to the Ministry of Works, Transport and Housing, and N5.47 billion to the Ministry of Rural and Community Development for capital projects.

Mr Nuhu Shadalafiya, Chairman House Committee on Information, said the money would be used to address “issues of insecurity, leave grant and overhead.”

NAN reports that Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i had signed the state’s 2017 budget of N214.9 billion into law.

The post Kaduna Assembly approves N15bn supplementary budget for 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

