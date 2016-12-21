Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Government declares 24-hour curfew in three LGAs

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on three local government areas in Kaduna by the State Government. The affected local government areas are: Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a. Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the decision was reached during the State Security Council Meeting. Aruwan stated that security agencies had been instructed to arrest […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Kaduna Government declares 24-hour curfew in three LGAs

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.