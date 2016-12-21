Kaduna Imposed 24 Hours Curfew On 3 LGAs – Leadership Newspapers
Kaduna Imposed 24 Hours Curfew On 3 LGAs
Leadership Newspapers
The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed fresh24-hour curfew on three local government areas of theState. A government statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's spokesman, Samuel Aruwan named Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema'a local …
