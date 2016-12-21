Kaduna Imposed 24 Hours Curfew On 3 LGAs

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed fresh24-hour curfew on three local government areas of theState.

A government statement signed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan named Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a local government areas.

The decision was taken after an emergency Security Council meeting based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.

Aruwan disclosed that the Kaduna State Security Council also reaffirmed the ban on all processions and unlawful assembly throughout the state.

The statement said that security agencies have also been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individualor groups that violate these orders.

Furthermore, the Security Council urged security operatives to ensure best practices in enforcing the directives.

The meeting, which was chaired by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, had the following members of the Council in attendance: The Deputy Governor, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, , Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, , Brig. Gen. I. Isa, Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral T. T. Dakwat , Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.

