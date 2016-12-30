Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna killings: CAN declares day of mourning, blames Buhari’s ‘prolonged silence’

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Supo Ayokunle, New CAN President

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

CAN also blames the handling of the crisis by the Kaduna government.

The post Kaduna killings: CAN declares day of mourning, blames Buhari’s ‘prolonged silence’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.