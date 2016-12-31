Kaduna Killings: CAN Declares Day of Mourning

CAN Declare Day of Mourning Over Kaduna Killings. Concerned over the unceasing spate of sectarian killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has declared the second Sunday of 2017 as a national day of mourning. CAN Declare Day of Mourning Over Kaduna Killings A statement made available to reporters yesterday said the President of CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle has directed that Sunday January 8 2017, should be declared national day of mourning by Christians including those in diaspora to avert on-going ethnic/religious cleansing of Nigerian Christians in general and those of southern Kaduna in particular in the last few weeks. The statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Rev. Musa Asake urged Nigerian Christians in the country and all over the globe to pray fervently for “our southern Kaduna brothers and sisters who are victims of these wanton killings and also for the peace of our dear country Nigeria.” According to him, “though the Church in Nigeria since 2009 has been subjected to a systemic genocide and persecution through the instrumentality of Islamic fundamentalists Boko Haram, leading to the killing of thousands of Christians and destruction of hundreds of churches, and […]

