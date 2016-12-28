Kaduna train crash: No life lost – FRSC
Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, has debunked rumour making the round that five persons were killed when a train crashed through a truck along Mando Road in Kaduna. The cargo train had on Tuesday night along Mando road, Kaduna North local government area of the state crashed against a truck that […]
