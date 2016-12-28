Pages Navigation Menu

Kaduna train crash: No life lost – FRSC

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

PIC. 18. PEOPLE ON BOARD A TRAIN IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (16/10/12).

Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC, has debunked rumour making the round that five persons were killed when a train crashed through a truck along Mando Road in Kaduna. The cargo train had on Tuesday night along Mando road, Kaduna North local government area of the state crashed against a truck that […]

