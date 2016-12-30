Kalu’s associates regroup, hold crucial meeting January 6

As politicians and power brokers make subterranean moves ahead of 2019 general elections, associates of former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, have started regrouping and would hold a crucial meeting on Saturday, January 6, 2017.

The meeting, expected to start at 10 a.m, would hold at Camp Neya, Kalu’s country home in Igbere, Abia State.

A statement signed by former Secretary to Abia State government, Pastor Raph Egbu, said the meeting, which is strictly by invitation is convened by Kalu who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The invitees include officials who served in the government of Abia State between 1999-2007.

Those expected at the meeting include former Deputy Governors (1999-2007), former Secretaries to the State government (1999-2007), former Chief of Staff (1999-2007), former Deputy Chief of Staff (1999-2007) and former members of National Assembly (1999-2007).

Others are former Commissioners of Ministries (1999-2007), former Local Government chairmen (elected and appointed, (1999-2007), former members, Abia State House of Assembly (1999-2007), former Special Advisers (1999-2007) and

former Board Chairmen and Heads of Parastatals (1999-2007).

The former governor recently joined the ruling APC from the Progressive Peoples Alliance(PPA), with a commitment to contribute his quota to the political and economic development of the country.

National chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who received Kalu to the party, described his entrance as timely, giving the fact that “we need his experience, resilience and never-say-die-spirit to help lift the country out of its current economic challenges.”

