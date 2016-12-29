Pages Navigation Menu

Kano APC To Reconcile Ganduje And Kwankwaso

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has constituted a committee to reconcile aggrieved factions of the party in the state. The state APC Acting chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano. The removal of the former state APC Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Doguwa, led to the party been …

