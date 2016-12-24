Kano approves N200mn for tomato farmers to procure seedlings
Kano state government has approved N200 million for tomato farmers to purchase seedlings to contain the tomato virus ‘tuta absoluta’ that ravaged tomato farmers in the state in 2015. The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council Meeting on Saturday. Garba said…
