Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano approves N200mn for tomato farmers to procure seedlings

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Kano state government has approved N200 million for tomato farmers to purchase seedlings to contain the tomato virus ‘tuta absoluta’ that ravaged tomato farmers in the state in 2015. The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council Meeting on Saturday. Garba said…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Kano approves N200mn for tomato farmers to procure seedlings appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.