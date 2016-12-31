Kano based business tycoon kidnapped in Okene

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – A Kano based business tycoon, Alhaji Ismaila Zubairu has been kidnapped in Okene, Kogi state.

Family sources told Vanguard in Kano that the incident occurred Friday by 8.15pm in Okengwe, along Okene -Akure federal higway.

Alhaji Zubairu who is in his early 60s was said to have gone to Okene for a business deal over the last two weeks and was expected back in Kano after the new year.

His Naibawa residence in Kano has been thrown into mourning as hundreds of sympathizers were seen trooping into the house to express their sympathy.

Confirming the incident, Alhaji Ismaila Zubairu’s wife, Hajiya Asabe in tears said that “he was full of life when I spoke with him by 8.00pm last night and it was shortly after that a family member in Okene broke the sad news”

Hajiya Asabe disclosed that “the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family, and I want to appeal to whoever is behind this saga to set him free in the interest of humanity”.

She said that “as far as I know, we have no issues with anyone and want to blame this incident on force of circumstance”.

