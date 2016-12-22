Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano Central contest: Kwankwaso wins at Court of Appeal

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Musa Kwankwaso

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal yesterday, in a unanimous decision, threw out an appeal challenging the nomination of Rabiu Kwankwaso as the APC senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District. Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State. Justice Peter Ige in his lead judgment resolved all the issues against the appellant before […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Kano Central contest: Kwankwaso wins at Court of Appeal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.