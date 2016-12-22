Kano Central contest: Kwankwaso wins at Court of Appeal
The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal yesterday, in a unanimous decision, threw out an appeal challenging the nomination of Rabiu Kwankwaso as the APC senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District. Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State. Justice Peter Ige in his lead judgment resolved all the issues against the appellant before […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
