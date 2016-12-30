Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano embarks on multi million naira rehabilitation of Kwankwasiyya Bridge – BusinessDay

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kano embarks on multi million naira rehabilitation of Kwankwasiyya Bridge
BusinessDay
Kano state government is to retouch the Kwankwasiyya Bridge and underpass with a view to making them meet global standards, the state Commissioner of Information, Muhammadu Garba has said. Garba, who made this known in a special programme …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.