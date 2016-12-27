Pages Navigation Menu

Kano Govt. suspends Director, 9 others over salary fraud

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

The Kano state government has suspended a Director in the ministry of Finance and 9 staff of the Ministry of Local government over alleged diversion of millions of Naira meant for payment of salaries. This is contained in a statement signed by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya and made available to newsmen […]

