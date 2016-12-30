Kano Pillars Arrive Kaduna For Final Pre-season Tune-up

Players and technical crew of Kano Pillars arrived in Kaduna today for a two-week closed camping ahead of the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

According to the club’s media officer, Idris Malikawa, the club’s management decided to send the team to Kaduna in order to concentrate and have good preparation for the challenges ahead of them.

Malikawa said the team would remain in Kaduna for its last preparations for the 2016/2017 season and the final list of the team would be released during their stay by the technical crew.

He stressed that the team will play some friendly matches during the camping.

The technical adviser of the club Kadiri Ikhana said the club will leave Kano with all the 36 Players on the ground.

Ikhana thanked management of the club for accepting his request to go for the closed camping and commended the fans of the club for their passionate to the success of the club.

The team resumed training on Wednesday at Sani Abacha Stadium Kano after Xmas break and all players were present.

Ikhana, who was unveiled in November long admitted that managing the former NPFL champions next season would be no easy task.

This is Ikhana’s fourth stint at Pillars, having coached them in 1991, 1997/1998 and 2007/2008.

But the coach, who won the 2003 CAF Champions League said, he would help the team, who finished seventh last season, bounce back to winning ways.

Ikhana said, “If you secure third or fourth position for Pillars in the league, it is nothing, because records have been set, except you win the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup.

