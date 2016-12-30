Kano to refurbish Kwankwasiyya Bridge to meet global standards – BusinessDay
Kano to refurbish Kwankwasiyya Bridge to meet global standards
BusinessDay
Kano State government is to retouch the Kwankwasiyya Bridge and underpass with a view to making them meet global standards, Muhammadu Garba, state commissioner of information, says. Garba, who made this known in a special programme aired by …
