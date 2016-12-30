Kano to refurbish Kwankwasiyya Bridge to meet global standards

Kano State government is to retouch the Kwankwasiyya Bridge and underpass with a view to making them meet global standards, Muhammadu Garba, state commissioner of information, says.

Garba, who made this known in a special programme aired by Kano-based private radio, Rahama Radio, said the present government had noticed that both the underpass and bridge built by the immediate past administration did not meet the standards.

“When you take a look at Kofar-Nassarawa Bridge and Kabuga underpass, you will agree with me that the projects need to be retouched to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and other road users. We thanked the Kwankwaso-led government for the initiatives, but there is need to effect some corrections on the projects.

“If the purpose for the projects is to reduce traffic in the state metropolis, they should be designed in such a way that motorists would move smoothly. But the reverse is the case as far as these two projects are concerned, because some vehicles had to stop on the bridge and underpass in order to give way to others, which is not proper. And if left untouched, in the next five years, the purpose for executing the projects would be defeated,” he said.

He, however, said although the Ganduje-led administration was not condemning Kwankwaso for the projects, but the corrections had to be effected for the collective interest of the people of Kano.

The commissioner said government had already presented the designs of the two bridges to construction experts for advice, assuring that as soon as they complete their work, government will commence work on the bridges.

He added that the Wuju-Wuju project, which was initiated by Kwankwaso administration, would also be retouched, saying there was nothing wrong to effect these corrections, as governance was a continual.

The commissioner said President Muhammadu Buhari would be invited soon to commission the multi-billion naira Vascular Virginal Fistula (VVF) and Giginyu General Hospitals, respectively.

While the two projects have reached advance stages, government has already put orders for the supply of hospital equipment for the two hospitals, he said.

