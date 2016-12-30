Kano trader allegedly defiles 8-yr-old stepdaughter

A Kano Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat, yesterday, remanded a 40-year-old trader, Ado Sa’adu, in prison custody for allegedly defiling his eight-year-old stepdaughter.

Sa’adu of Hotoron Arewa Quarters, Kano, was arraigned on a one-count charge of rape contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, remanded the accused in prison custody, and adjourned the case till January 12, 2017 for mention.

Prosecutor Rufa’I Inusa told the court that Hannatu Ibrahim of Na’ibawa Yanlemo Quarters, Kano, reported the case to Hisbah Board Office, Sharada, Kano, on November 17.

Inusa said that on November 11, at about 10.30p.m, the complainant caught her husband tearing her eight-year-old stepdaughter’s pant.

“The accused tore her pant while she was sleeping,” the complainant told the board.

The prosecutor said that when the stepdaughter was interrogated, she revealed that Sa‘adu came every night to remove her pant.

The post Kano trader allegedly defiles 8-yr-old stepdaughter appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

