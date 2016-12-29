Kanu listed among world’s 50 legends – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kanu listed among world's 50 legends
The Nation Newspaper
Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has been named in the list of top 50 legends in the world. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) listed the former Ajax Amsterdam star in a 50 -man group that included …
Kanu rated among 48 world's best football legends
Kanu named a legend
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG