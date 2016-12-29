Pages Navigation Menu

Kanu listed among world’s 50 legends – The Nation Newspaper

Kanu listed among world's 50 legends
Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu, has been named in the list of top 50 legends in the world. The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) listed the former Ajax Amsterdam star in a 50 -man group that included
