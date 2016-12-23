Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kanu Nwankwo and Kanu Heart Foundation partner with azimo for easy money transfer. – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kanu Nwankwo and Kanu Heart Foundation partner with azimo for easy money transfer.
Gistmaster (blog)
Azimo money transfer partners with Kanu Heart Foundation in helping the less privileged kids. Azimo is the better way to transfer money without any fee and have decided to work with the foundation. Kanu signed the deal Wednesday as he was accompanied …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.