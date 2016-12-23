Kanu Nwankwo and Kanu Heart Foundation partner with azimo for easy money transfer. – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Kanu Nwankwo and Kanu Heart Foundation partner with azimo for easy money transfer.
Gistmaster (blog)
Azimo money transfer partners with Kanu Heart Foundation in helping the less privileged kids. Azimo is the better way to transfer money without any fee and have decided to work with the foundation. Kanu signed the deal Wednesday as he was accompanied …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG