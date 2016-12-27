Kanye West Sports New Hairstyle
Kanye West is wrapping up 2016 with a new ‘do. The 39-year-old rapper was spotted on Monday leaving Arclight Cinema in Hollywood, California, sporting his usual serious demeanor in camouflage pants, a shearling coat, a white hoodie and most noticeably a new pink, yellow and white hairstyle. West debuted a similar blond hairstyle in early…
