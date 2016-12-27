Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kanye West Sports New Hairstyle

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kanye West is wrapping up 2016 with a new ‘do. The 39-year-old rapper was spotted on Monday leaving Arclight Cinema in Hollywood, California, sporting his usual serious demeanor in camouflage pants, a shearling coat, a white hoodie and most noticeably a new pink, yellow and white hairstyle. West debuted a similar blond hairstyle in early…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kanye West Sports New Hairstyle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.